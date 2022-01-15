Hostage situation at North Texas synagogue: Situation ends with all hostages safe and suspect dead, authorities say

The situation began around 11 a.m. Saturday and lasted nearly 12 hours at Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas suburb of Colleyville.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, law enforcement agencies responded to a situation involving at least four hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas.

At 9:33 p.m., Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that all hostages were "out alive and safe." Colleyville police later tweeted that all the hostages were safe.

During an news conference late Saturday, Colleyville police and the FBI confirmed the suspect was dead.

Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said that the FBI called in a special rescue team to help bring the situation to a close.

"The FBI called out the hostage rescue team, which is an elite hostage rescue force out of Quantico, Virginia. The immediately got on a plane and flew down here. I think they brought 60 or 70 people from Washington, D.C. to come and help with the situation," Miller said.

"The hostage rescue team breached the synagogue. They rescued the three hostages and the subject is deceased," Miller added.

SWAT officers with the Colleyville Police Department, as well as officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI, initially responded to the scene at the Reform Jewish synagogue, located on the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road near Tinker Road and State Highway 121. The call to Colleyville police came at 10:41 a.m. on Saturday. FBI officers quickly took over the lead of the investigation and its operations.

Police said during the incident that one male hostage had been released in the early Saturday evening hours, According to police, the man was reunited with his family.

Police said FBI crisis negotiators were in constant contact with the hostage-taker throughout the evening upon taking over the investigation.

Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of FBI Dallas, praised officers and FBI agents for their negotiation tactics.

"I’m extremely proud of the team of negotiators, the FBI agents and local police officers, who worked all day long engaging the subject and likely saved the lives of the subjects just through their engagement. It’s very likely this situation would have ended very badly early on in the day had we not had professional, consistent negotiation with the subject," DeSarno said.

Citing sources familiar with the ongoing situation, both ABC News and the Associated Press reported that the individual holding the hostages was armed. During the Saturday evening news conference, DeSarno did not go into detail about if the hostage-taker was armed.

The hostage-taker has still not been publicly identified, although multiple sources have said that the suspect inside was demanding release of a known terrorist named Aafia Siddiqui.

A White House official confirmed that the White House had been "closely monitoring" the hostage situation, and that President Joe Biden had been briefed on it.

On Saturday evening, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted that the Dallas Police Department deployed additional patrols to Dallas synagogues and other sites as a precaution.

On Saturday morning, as SWAT officers responded to the hostage situation, police had evacuated residents near the immediate area of the scene within the Dallas suburb.

The City of Colleyville is located 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

Watch raw footage from the scene:

The Colleyville Police Department first publicly tweeted about the situation shortly after 11:30 a.m., saying they were "conducting SWAT operations."

Earlier on Saturday, a Facebook Live stream from Congregation Beth Israel had as many as 8,000 viewers before it was cut shortly before 2 p.m. The fixed-camera shot showed the pulpit of the synagogue; the faint voice of a man could be heard in the background, but the footage did not show any other activity within the building.

Colleyville police said they were aware of the livestream.

In the Jewish faith, Saturdays represent Shabbat, the day of the Sabbath. Congregation Beth Israel hosts Shabbat services every Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

According to its website, the Reform Jewish congregation was officially established in 1999. The synagogue has been led by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker since 2006.