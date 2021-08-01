Hospital officials warn of system overload; lawmakers more focused on vaccines than mask policy

Ahead of a special session the governor is expected to call later this week, Arkansas lawmakers heard from some of the state’s top health officials on Monday.

ARKANSAS, USA — Ahead of a special session the governor is expected to call later this week, Arkansas lawmakers heard from some of the state’s top health officials on Monday (Aug. 2).

During a Joint Public Health, Welfare and Labor committee meeting, Arkansas Department of Health State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said 86 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases stem from the Delta variant.

“Today, 1,220 are in the hospital. That is an increase of 81 since yesterday. Also, we had 42 deaths reported, so we are at a total of 6,199 deaths in Arkansas,” said Dr. Dillaha.