Homicide investigation opened after man found dead in Coal Creek parking lot

WAGONER, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's help in a homicide case after a gunshot victim was found dead in the Coal Creek Landing area on Saturday, Feb. 20.

According to Sgt. Jeff Halfacre, PIO with Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Coal Creek Landing near the intersection at 275 Rd and 110 Rd in the Wagoner area about a possible man down call.

Bystanders at the scene had been looking at the snow and ice in the area and stumbled upon a man's body.

Deputies located the body in the parking lot area of Coal Creek.

Deputies called Wagoner Emergency Medical Personnel to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead after their arrival, Halfacre reports.

The man was identified as Jeff Derrick, 61, of Hulbert, Okla.

Investigators searched the scene and began investigating the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Investigator located three gunshot wounds to Derrick's body, which appeared to be the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide, Halfacre says.