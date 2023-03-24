Homicide investigation underway in Fort Smith

No arrests have been made at this time according to police.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is responding to a homicide in the 9000 block of Rogers Ave.

Police say officers arrived at the scene at 10:17 p.m. Friday, and say a female victim was found.

The name and age of the victim have not been released, and police say no arrests have been made at this time.

This is an active investigation and FSPD says more information will be provided when it is available.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is asked to call 911 or FSPD at 479-709-5000.

Reward-eligible tips of up to $1,000 should be submitted through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.

