Mom of 4 killed in armed robbery at Fort Smith convenience store, no arrests made

While exiting the store, the suspect also shot at a customer pulling into the parking lot, police say.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating an armed robbery that left one person dead. According to police, it happened at Doug's Eastside Convenience store on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night.

Police say during the robbery, the suspect shot and killed 28-year-old Chanell Moore, a mother of four. When leaving the store after the homicide, police say the suspect fired more shots toward a customer pulling into the parking lot. The customer told investigators they drove away uninjured to a safe location and called the police.

At this time, police are searching for the suspect. It is unknown in what direction or what vehicle the suspect drove away from the crime scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they ask anyone with information that could help identify the suspect to contact police by dialing 911 or FSPD at 479-709-5000.

