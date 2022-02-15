Controversial proposal moving homeless shelter in Fort Smith pulled

Next Step Homeless Services in Fort Smith has now pulled its request to build a new shelter near Towson Avenue.

FORT SMITH, Ark — A controversial rezoning proposal in Fort Smith has ended for now. Next Step Homeless Services in Fort Smith has now pulled their request to build a new shelter near Towson Avenue.

This decision was made during Tuesday’s (Feb. 15) Fort Smith City Board of Directors meeting.

The proposal would have allowed a plan by Next Step Homeless Services to build a new shelter near South U Street and Towson Avenue in Fort Smith.

A few of the city directors promised to find a new location for the nonprofit to relocate from their current building on N. 6 St.

