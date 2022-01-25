Home-school family wants son who participates in school district athletics to be able to walk in graduation ceremony

Even though their son has always been home-schooled they were hoping he could walk in the graduation ceremony.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — A River Valley family is hoping to bring awareness to a situation many families may be unaware of.

The Cowett's son who is home-schooled but participates in a district’s athletics isn’t going to be allowed to walk in the school’s graduation ceremony.

“It’s pretty frustrating and disappointing to be allowed to participate in everything except this one particular event,” said Todd Cowett.

Senior Isaac Cowett has always been home-schooled but lives in the Mountainburg School District. His freshmen year he joined the Mountainburg baseball team and then also started playing football for the high school his sophomore year. He and other home-school students can participate in school activities without taking academic courses because of the Tim Tebow law that went into effect in 2017.

“He goes to prom. Literally, anything he’s wanted to do, or they’ve asked him to do, he’s been able to do and then this one particular event, kind of the culmination of everything he’s done the last four years, he’s being denied,” Cowett said.

Cowett’s parents went in front of the school board to ask for Isaac to be able to walk in graduation but were denied. Todd Cowett says he isn’t looking for his son to get a diploma from Mountainburg, he just wants to participate in the ceremony.

“Hopefully, we can affect change somewhere, maybe not in Mountainburg but maybe something kid down the road that wants to participate in their graduating class gets to because of something we’ve tried to help with,” Cowett said.

The Arkansas Department of Education says it is up to each district to make this decision. The Mountainburg Superintendent says after consideration the school board chose to revise their policy so that 23 of 24 graduation credits must be completed in order to walk in their graduation ceremony.

“I’m disappointed but like I understand it’s not our decision, we have to deal with what we’re dealt but I’m disappointed, I’ve been getting to know them for 4 years and it’s just a no. But I’ll still be there supporting them whether I get to walk or not,” said Isaac Cowett.