Holly Hill woman credits turning 100 years old to good old fashioned prayers

The mayor of Holly Hill proclaimed August 3rd to be Pauline Young Day.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Holly Hill's own, Pauline Young, is sharing her tip on turning 100.

"I don't have a secret on turning 100," said Young. "I just prayed and hoped I got to 100."

Young's birthday was on August 3rd. She says she was surrounded by her loved ones at her church in her hometown. She says she has more life goals after reaching the milestone.

"I'm hoping I still live longer and still be in my right mind," expressed Young.

Young's niece, Quinne Lee Taylor-Gilliard, describes her aunt as a woman of faith who has a beautiful soul.

"Even at 100, she's independent; she still drives," said Taylor-Gilliard. "She does all of her work, and we are just happy to have her with us."