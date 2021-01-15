Holidaze Gives Back to the Northwest Arkansas community

Holidaze was able to financially support several nonprofits serving various segments of our community.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Holidaze and the Walton Arts Center has a tradition of supporting nonprofits and hospitality workers during the holiday season and they were able to do that and more during the Christmas season.

Hannah Withers and Ben Gitchel of Maxine’s Tap Room and Leverett Lounge, created the Holiday themed pop-up bar along with Richard Gathright.

“We felt honored to be invited into such a large and beautiful location, to work with the amazing staff at Walton Arts Center,” Withers said. “We don’t think there’s another location in Fayetteville that we could’ve done this as creatively or safely. We are thrilled that even in the midst of a pandemic, we were able to align with our original mission of giving back to our community, and we were able to hire event and hospitality workers who obviously need employment, all while creating a place of cheer to end this indescribable year.”

They were able to employ 22 hospitality workers and 30 event staff. Over 9,400 attended during the 40-day run. They were also able to hire 7 artists or groups to provide entertainment.

Holidaze was able to financially support several nonprofits serving various segments of our community. A Secret Santa donated $10 for each Stony Bird purchased. Stony Bird is the Holidaze signature cocktail. 928 cocktails were purchased raising a total of $9,280. Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance, Northwest Arkansas Equality, Peace at Home Family Shelter, and Roots Festival’s Meals for Musicians will receive $2,320 each.

Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Alliance also hosted their annual Nog Off, eggnog competition during Holidaze. Bartenders and mixologists from Fox Trail Distillery, Brewski’s Draft Emporium, Vault, Maxine’s Tap Room, Xuma Kitchens, Infusion, Pinpoint Fayetteville, and Bordino’s Restaurant and Wine Bar participated in the competition.

Amber Hurlbut from Infusion won the competition and took home the trophy. The event raised an additional $800 for the FIRA which will be used to provide an immediate financial release to local hospitality professionals.