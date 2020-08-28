Holcombe Hall being used exclusively for quarantine on UA campus

260 beds spaced throughout campus have been set aside for students in the event they need to isolate or quarantine.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are now 52 more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on-campus at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, bringing the total to 98.

About 260 beds have been set aside for students in the event they need to isolate or quarantine.

Close to 5,000 students have housing contracts with the university this fall.

Some students living on campus say they feel safe.

"We're in our dorms almost all day. We only really leave to get food. I don't feel as at risk as much," Cameron Willhite, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, said.

One dormitory that's empty right now is Holcombe Hall.

"It is going to be used for students that are in isolation. Those are students that have tested positive and need a place to be quarantined by themselves," Takama Stratton-Brooks, Director for Residence Education, University of Arkansas.

If a student is identified as having COVID-19, the university will reassign them if necessary, to space where they have their own room and bathroom.

For students in quarantine, their meals will be delivered, and access to medical care will be available.

"Pat Walker Health Center has telehealth appointments that students can do so they can always call in and get an appointment over the phone," Stratton-Brooks said.

While students can use one of the designated areas on campus to quarantine, they also have the option to isolate at home.

"I would probably return home just to make it simpler. If I was so sick that I couldn't take care of myself adequately, I wouldn't want anyone else here to have to help me with that," sophomore, Alisa Newbold said.

The University of Arkansas says the number one priority is everyone's safety.