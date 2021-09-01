Hogs coach Pittman upgrades on Lake Hamilton with $2 million acquisition

Arkansas Razorbacks football coach Sam Pittman has upgraded his real estate holdings on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks football coach Sam Pittman has upgraded his real estate holdings on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs. According to Garland County real estate records, Pittman and his wife Jamie paid $2 million for a 6,924-square-foot residence on Marion Anderson Road.

County officials filed the deed on Sept. 1. The Pittmans bought the home from Tyron and Kristi Golden. Arvest Bank financed the deal with a 30-year, $1.6 million loan. Nedra Plumlee with Crye-Leike Real Estate Services represented the seller.

According to online listings, the four-bedroom residence is known as the “Marlin House” because of a large marlin sculpture on the 1.75-acre property near the lake. The house is described as a “luxury showstopper.”