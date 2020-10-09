Hog football in the fall is big business for restaurants

Catfish Hole in Fayetteville says if the football season were to take place as planned, business on a typical game day would still be down between 50% and 60%.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While some of the largest NCAA conferences have postponed fall sports until at least 2021, others plan to host them at a limited level.

But the lack of fall sports, specifically football, and its tens of thousands of attending fans, would have a significant impact on Northwest Arkansas eateries as they offer a gathering place for victory celebrations or consolation after a loss.

Division I conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed all sports through at least the end of the year.

Football teams in the Southeastern Conference plan to play a 10-game season and only face teams in the conference.

As an SEC team, the Arkansas Razorbacks are planning to begin a shortened season at home Sept. 26 against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Razorbacks will play five home games this fall, or two fewer than previously scheduled.

Meanwhile, measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will reduce the capacity of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to 23%, or about 17,000 fans, and face coverings will be required.

Also, tailgating will not be allowed at the University of Arkansas this fall, the UA website shows.

