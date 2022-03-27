Hog fans react to men’s basketball season

Despite Saturday’s loss, Razorback fans say the season was a ‘success’.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team season came to an end Saturday night in their 79-68 loss to Duke. The team came up three wins short of making history for the first time since 1994.

While it may seem like the loss would keep fans down, many believe it was a success.

“Success is more defined by the efforts that you put in, instead of like, something like a tangible thing you put on the wall,” said University of Arkansas alumni, Clayton Pace. “Our Hogs were successful this season and I’m very happy with how they did,” continued Pace.

In a season that saw the Razorbacks become the first-ever team to beat the number one team in the nation (Feb. 8 Arkansas beat Auburn 80-76) and the overall number one seed in the NCAA Tournament (March 24 Arkansas beat Gonzaga 74-68) in a single season, earn back-to-back appearances in the Elite 8, and boast the number two overall recruiting class, there was a lot of fans could look at as markers of success.

“I don’t think we could have asked for a better season,” said Kayla White, a basketball season-ticket holder. “Coach Musselman did a phenomenal job, what a fun group to watch…what a fun season, and we’re excited for next,” White continued.

Although Razorback fans will have to wait until next season to call the Hogs inside Bud Walton Arena once again, they can agree that losing in March is better than not making it to the dance at all.

