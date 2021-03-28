Hog fans on Dickson Street went wild after the final buzzer

Fans hugged, danced, and cheered after a game that had people holding their breath until the final second.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fans gathered on Dickson Street to watch the Hogs defeat Oral Roberts college Saturday (March 27).

Two large viewing screens were provided by the University of Arkansas so people could watch from outside.

One large van posted across the street from Farrells Lounge, the other posted in front of the Dickson Theater.

