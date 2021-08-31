What Hog fans need to know ahead of the Saturday season opener

Many fans didn't get to call the hogs from inside the stadium in 2020, so we have some reminders to help getting in the stadium a smooth process.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first Razorback game is this Saturday (Sept. 4) and there are a few things you need to know before heading out to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The stadium will be back to 100% capacity for the 2021 football season.

“There is certainly a buzz around town. You can feel the excitement building up for game week and it’s something we’ve waited for for a long time and I know last year there was a lot of excitement for the way Coach Pittman had the team playing. Not everyone could attend the games last year and so I think you see that excitement,” Kevin Trainor said.

Per the University of Arkansas mask policy, fans will be required to wear masks in the indoor parts of the stadium like Hog Heaven, restrooms and the clubs. In the outdoor spaces, masks are strongly encouraged but aren’t required. Senior associate athletics director, Kevin Trainor says they will continue to only have mobile tickets that people can download and access from the razorback game day app. This also makes it easy to transfer tickets.

“We found after an adjustment last year, that our fans saw the benefits and the flexibility of mobile ticketing to be able to distribute tickets to a number of tickets to people as needed. No longer do they have to meet up and hand out the tickets if there are other people in their party,” said Trainor.

Per SEC policy, once you leave the stadium you cannot reenter. That means once you scan your mobile ticket it will not scan again. If guests plan on bringing in a bag it must be clear or a very small clutch bag. There will be hand sanitizing stations in the stadium and lots of extra cleaning happening throughout the game.

“We want people to come, have a great time and be safe. We are very excited to have fans back in the stadium and we want people to leave here not only having a good time but being safe,” said Trainor.

Hog fan Garry Steward owns Road Hog RV Park and is happy to get to be in the stadium once again this week after not being there last year.

“Sam Pittman is wonderful, and I can’t wait. I know the kids are going to play hard. He’s got good talent. You better look out, he’s going to beat some folks…they better lookout,” Steward said.