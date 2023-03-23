Hog fans bring Arkansas barbecue to Las Vegas

These Arkansans have been serving food in Las Vegas since 2012. Now they have their eyes set on a new mission— seeing the Hogs play in person for the first time.

LAS VEGAS — Rollin Smoke Barbeque Co-Owners John Holland and Dusty Ardoin of Magnolia, Arkansas, set their sights on one mission in 2012— bringing southern-style barbecue to Las Vegas.

And they've been there ever since.

"Born and raised in Magnolia, Arkansas," Ardoin said. "Population 12,000, 26 years."

Arkansans are proud of where they're from, which is why Ardoin and Holland felt something was missing when they moved over 1,400 miles to Las Vegas.

"Working all over the strip just wasn't the same as the food from back home," Holland said. "I needed something that reminded me of family, friends, and the atmosphere."

After moving from Magnolia to Las Vegas to attend culinary school, Holland gave his brother Ardoin a call.

"I said 'listen man, best food in the world but there's really no good southern barbeque," Holland said. "[Ardoin] went back to Magnolia, picked up a smoker, drove it out here and started selling sandwiches on the side of the road."

From the side of the road to their brick-and-mortar store Rollin Smoke Barbeque, which is still going strong over a decade later.

"It's pretty amazing how Arkansas-style barbecue took off in Las Vegas," Holland said.

And like any good Arkansans, they're spreading more than just smoked hogs.

"We're teaching them right now in the restaurant, all the employees, anyone that comes in how to call the Hogs," Ardoin said. "Call the Hogs and get a 10% discount to have some fun with it. That's what it's about, right?"

Holland and Ardoin's passion for the Razorbacks burns a little hotter this week with Arkansas in Las Vegas for the Sweet 16.

The brothers have never seen a game in-person before, and plan to change that on Thursday when the Hogs take on UConn at T-Mobile Arena.

"All the games, even Rollin' with Nolan back then was all on the television," Ardoin said. "This will be the first live in-person event that we're going to and we're stoked... I can just feel it in my blood already and I'm excited just visualizing that moment."

Holland said he's looking forward to being in the crowd, surrounded by people from his home state.

"It's amazing," Holland said. "Being able to be with people from our hometown is pretty awesome."