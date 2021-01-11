Police: Hit-and-run injures pedestrian in Fort Smith, search for driver underway

The identity of the person who was hit has not been released at this time, but police say they were seriously injured.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that left the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Fort Smith.

According to Lt. Don Cobb with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), the accident happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 11, at the intersection of Jenny Lind and Cavanaugh Road.

Police say the driver left the scene of the accident and FSPD is currently looking for that individual.

No other details surrounding this case have been released at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available.