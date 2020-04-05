Historic Eureka Springs Hotel set to reopen with precautions on May 15

1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa, temporarily suspended operations giving the property time to spruce up for this unique reopening.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa, a symbol of Arkansas Hospitality, will soon welcome vacationing Arkansans once again.

The nationally renowned mountaintop spa resort temporarily suspended operations giving the property time to spruce up for this unique reopening.

Arkansas residents will be welcomed beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15 for weekend accommodations only with all guests checking out no later than 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

This Friday through Monday weekend lodging pattern will remain in place for the time being, and the hotel will follow guidelines set by Governor Hutchinson.

“As a reminder to our fellow Arkansans who come and join us here in Eureka Springs during these weekends, we would appreciate you staying in those properties that follow these appropriate protocols and adhering to proper social distancing while avoiding crowds of greater than ten,” Jack Moyer, general manager and executive vice-president of the Crescent, stated.

He went on to say, “We would further encourage you if you have been or are feeling sick to please reschedule your trip. Also, if you or anyone in your party has recently been around someone who has been feeling sick, please reschedule your trip.”

All arriving guests will be issued a mask and asked to review and agree to travel protocols.

The hotel will only fill up to fifty percent of its occupancy to ensure separation protocols.

Only three people will be allowed per room, including adults and children, and all guests must provide proof of Arkansas residency.

“Our staff and our property are ready to welcome back our Arkansas travelers. We all love and need this opportunity to travel and to improve our morale and optimism during these challenging times,” Moyer concluded. “Let's follow these simple rules that are spelled out. It is a shared responsibility for Arkansans who are traveling here, in-state, to keep Arkansas safe. It is the next step to saving our beloved travel industry.”

For more information visit, crescent-hotel.com.