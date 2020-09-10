Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated at UAFS

Many of the events this year had to be done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — What originally started in the U.S. as National Hispanic Heritage week in 1968 was later expanded by lawmakers to a month-long celebration.

Hispanic Heritage Month always starts on September 15 because it marks the anniversary of independence day of five Latin American countries.

“Coming to the U.S. and seeing that it made me feel like part of home in a way," said Luis Negrete Becerra, Admission Officer at UAFS.



This month honors the roots, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx Americans.

In the past, it was celebrated on campus at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith with lots of music, color, and delicious food.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all of this year's events went virtual.

“It’s been kind of cool having some of these virtual events because we’ve been able to different speakers and different people that are not even here locally that can join us and educate us," Stephanie London, Director of Student Activities UAFS said.

Fun was still had by all, from trivia night, or readings with TV writers in Hollywood, and a socially distanced salsa lesson.

“It’s always important to know where you come from, and it’s also important to know where someone else is coming from because sometimes you judge a book by its cover, but it shouldn’t be like that, it shouldn’t be that way," Negrete Becerra said.



Nearly 15% of the undergraduates and almost 9% of graduate students at UAFS identify as Hispanic.

“We are not here to be a bother; we are here to help. We’re here to contribute. I say that in my position because I always dreamed to come here to the U.S and to be here and contribute and help in any way that I can," Negrete Becerra said.

This month is just a small taste of the diversity of the Latinx and Hispanic experience.

There’s just one more event planned for Hispanic Heritage Month at UAFS.