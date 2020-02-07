Hiker lost in Crawford County forest since Wednesday night

The Crawford County Sheriff's Department is looking for Jared Bartlett, who has been missing since getting separated from his girlfriend in a forest.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Crawford County Sheriffs Department (CCSD) is looking for a lost hiker.

Jared Bartlett has been missing since Wednesday (July 1) evening on Locke Road around Hurricane Creek in Crawford County.

Bartlett and his girlfriend went driving around this area Wednesday evening and decided to walk into the forest.

They got separated and his girlfriend found her way back to their car around 4:30 a.m.

Bartlett has not been seen since separating from his girlfriend in the forest.

Jared has the car keys, and the car is still parked.

He could have found his way out of the forest and possibly have been picked up by a motorist.

Bartlett has blue eyes, dirty-blond, curly hair, weighs 160 pounds and is 5'-7" tall.

He was last seen wearing a blue cut off shirt and gray shorts.