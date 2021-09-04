Highway officials present plan for redesigned I-40/Highway 59 interchange

ARDOT held a virtual meeting to seek public input about improvements to the I-40/Highway 59 Interchange Thursday evening (April 8).

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is considering moving the on and off-ramp of eastbound Interstate 40 at the Highway 59 exit in Van Buren and adding a roundabout in hopes of improvement to that interchange.

The project is slated to begin in “early” 2022 and take a maximum of 18-24 months to complete, said ARDOT District Engineer Chad Adams.

“That is the maximum amount. I believe it could be completed in 15-18 months. I know two years is a long time to deal with construction,” Adams said.

ARDOT held a virtual meeting to seek public input about improvements to the I-40/Highway 59 Interchange Thursday evening (April 8).

John Cantabery, a design engineer with Garver engineering firm, said the proposed improvements will alleviate some commuter congestion in Van Buren as well address issues with access to the eastbound entrance to the interstate.