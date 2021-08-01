Highway Commissioner discusses study of new river bridge to remove downtown truck traffic

The study by Halff Associates of Little Rock is expected to be completed in early 2023 and will look to identify improvements in and surrounding downtown Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark — A truck study, commissioned by the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), will determine the feasibility of a new U.S. 64 river crossing into downtown Fort Smith, Highway Commissioner Keith Gibson told a group of area residents during a July 29 meeting.

The study by Halff Associates of Little Rock is expected to be completed in early 2023 and will look to identify improvements in and surrounding downtown Fort Smith, said Gibson, who is from the Fort Smith area.

“Fort Smith struggles with, as you all know, the truck traffic in downtown,” Gibson said.