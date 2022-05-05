Photo Gallery: Damage in Northwest Arkansas following strong winds, flooding overnight

When you see weather damage near you, share your photos with 5NEWS through text at (479) 785-5000.

Example video title will go here for this video

JOHNSON, Arkansas — Everyone saw heavy rainfall from Fayetteville to Bentonville on Thursday, May 5, in Northwest Arkansas. More rain is expected throughout the day as well.

Dozens of roads have been closed in Benton County, and emergency crews carried out over 60 water rescues at apartments in south Washington County during the early morning hours.

Flooding pushed debris over train tracks and derailed somb boxcars in Johnson near the Northwest Arkansas Mall off I-49.

Heavy winds knocked down the familiar flannel siding of the Graduate Hotel building in downtown Fayetteville. Orange cones and caution tape have been placed nearby out of caution.

A bridge on Steele Road in Tontitown was closed after the asphalt was damaged and water overtook the roadway.

Steele Rd just east of S Barrington is closed. The asphalt is coming apart at the bridge and water is still eroding the road. Posted by Tontitown Arkansas Police Department on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Spillways were opened at the Beaver Dam to release water after buildup from the morning downpour.

Beaver Spill Spillway releases from Beaver Dam are currently around 43,000 cubic feet per second. All seven gates are open 5 feet, this is not considered “gates wide open. ” Although this is a non-damaging release, if you live below the dam, please continue to watch the river levels using our smart phone app or the water control page of our website. The app can be found in the Google and App store by searching USACELittleRock and on our website at https://www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil/.../tabular/htm/beaver.htm If we receive more rainfall, larger releases may need to be made. Video credit: Julie Massey Posted by Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday, May 5, 2022

