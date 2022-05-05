Photo Gallery: Damage in Northwest Arkansas following strong winds, flooding overnight

JOHNSON, Arkansas — Everyone saw heavy rainfall from Fayetteville to Bentonville on Thursday, May 5, in Northwest Arkansas. More rain is expected throughout the day as well.
Dozens of roads have been closed in Benton County, and emergency crews carried out over 60 water rescues at apartments in south Washington County during the early morning hours.
Flooding pushed debris over train tracks and derailed somb boxcars in Johnson near the Northwest Arkansas Mall off I-49.
Flooding damages train tracks in Johnson
Heavy winds knocked down the familiar flannel siding of the Graduate Hotel building in downtown Fayetteville. Orange cones and caution tape have been placed nearby out of caution.
A bridge on Steele Road in Tontitown was closed after the asphalt was damaged and water overtook the roadway.
Spillways were opened at the Beaver Dam to release water after buildup from the morning downpour.
When you see weather damage near you, share your photos with 5NEWS through text at (479) 785-5000. You can also submit photos through the free 5NEWS app.
DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.
For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.