SPRINGDALE, Ark — A high-speed chase took place in Springdale Sunday (Nov. 7) morning.

The chase started in Benton County and ended on Highway 412.

Deputies say 35-year-old Michael Robinson stole a red car and lead police on a chase.

Robinson is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. He is being charged with fleeing and theft by receiving.