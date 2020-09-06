Springdale physical domestic disturbance call leads to high-speed chase and an injured pedestrian

Tell Peasley of Harrison was arrested in Springdale on multiple charges after hitting a pedestrian and a motorcycle with his vehicle while fleeing from the police.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — 37-year-old Tell William Peasley of Harrison was arrested on the charges of Fleeing a Vehicle, Domestic Aggravated Assault, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury, DWI, Battery in the Second Degree, No Interlock Device and Leaving the Scene of an Accident on Monday (June 8).

On Monday officers from the Springdale Police department responded to a physical domestic disturbance at the Motel 8 between a female and a highly intoxicated male.

When police arrived, the suspect, Tell William Peasley, fled in a maroon Buick passenger car.

An officer spoke with Peasley’s girlfriend at the Motel 8 where units were dispatched to for the disturbance.

She told Officer Jackson that Peasley pushed her against the wall and placed her in a chokehold where he held her until she couldn’t breathe.

Another officer located Peasley in the vehicle at the intersection of Thompson and Robinson, attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, and then Peasley fled through the Walmart parking lot and on multiple streets.

Peasley was passing cars on the wrong side of the roadway, ran a red light and traveling approximately 60 m.p.h in a 30 m.p.h zone, according to the officer.

The officer terminated the pursuit and Peasley was last seen traveling west on sunset.

Another officer drove up on an accident at the intersection of Sunset and Gutensohn where a pedestrian and a motorcycle were hit by a maroon passenger car matching Peasley’s vehicle.

One injured pedestrian was transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

Peasley’s vehicle was seen leaving the accident traveling north on Gutensohn.

The Springdale Dispatch Center received multiple calls on the vehicle as it traveled north on Gutensohn.

Witnesses told police the vehicle got a flat tire somewhere on Silent Grove and was then driven into a ditch north of Wagon Wheel.

Peasley was last seen running through a field, west of Silent Grove.

An officer located Peasley in the front of a residence on a private drive, west of Silent Grove.

Peasley was talking with a man in the front yard of the residence, and the man said he did not know Peasley.

The officer placed Peasley under arrest for the charges listed above.

The subject told the officer he thought Peasley was intoxicated, and the officer says he could smell a strong odor of intoxicants on Peasley, according to the report.

Peasley was transported to the Springdale Police Department and given a field sobriety test.

According to the report, he refused to follow instructions for the testing, and no further tests were administered.