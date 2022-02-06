High lumber prices almost price River Valley families out of home

Skyrocketing lumber prices during the pandemic almost cost five families their homes until a company stepped in to help.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — During the COVID pandemic the price of lumber has skyrocketed, driving up home prices and for five families across Sebastian and Crawford Counties, they could have been priced out of homes being built for them. Until one company stepped up to save them thousands.

“The reason that they are in this program is because they don’t have both adequate and affordable housing,” said Caleb Brown, director of homeownership with the Crawford Sebastian Community Development Council (CSCDC).

“We’re a community action organization and we have several programs, we have a housing program,” said Marc Baker, executive director at CSCDC. “We build houses for people,” Baker said.

Their program is income-based, placing a limit on the price of the family’s homes.

“I know some of them have been waiting in line for up to two years to get into home,” said Baker.

However, the five families in the program ran into some problems right before the holidays.

“They discovered that our lumber prices were getting ready to go up substantially,” said Baker.

That price jumped from $87,423 for 5 homes to over $156,470 if they did not buy before December 5.

CSCDC bought the lumber for $87,423 but had no place to store it. So, they made severe calls to businesses looking for places to store the wood. Then, they got a yes from Cox.

“My heart was beating,” said Brown. “This made me in partners very happy.”

Barker says, without the help of Cox the families would have waited an additional six months or more, to redesign their home and downsize.

“They helped save Christmas for these people,” said Brown.