Hickory Creek Fire Dept. taking donations for rummage sale fundraiser

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Hickory Creek Fire Department is accepting donations for its upcoming rummage sale fundraiser.

The sale will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. at Station #2 (by the rock quarry on Highway 264 east).

The department is accepting donations of furniture, working appliances, home decor, new or gently used clothing, vehicle and boat accessories.



They are unable to accept mattresses or old, dated electronics.

The drop off dates are:

Saturday (Sept. 11) from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday (Sept. 15) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more drop-off times and locations, call or text 479-957-4983. You can also arrange a pickup time for furniture or large items. The department asks that you not leave items at the Fire Station.