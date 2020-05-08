x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Hickory Creek Fire Department releases scorching video of training burn

A house was offered to the Hickory Creek Fire Department to train with because the landowners wanted the house destroyed to build their dream home.
Credit: Hickory Creek Fire Department

LOWELL, Ark. —

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Requirements and Regulations for open burning and fire training

The intentional burning of facilities, including buildings burned for fire training, is considered to be a demolition under federal asbestos regulations. That is true even if no asbestos is present in the structure, according to the EPA.

These things are required for a regulated demolition:

Fire training exercises may also be subject to state and local government requirements, including a permit requirement.

Related Articles

    