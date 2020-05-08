Hickory Creek Fire Department releases scorching video of training burn

LOWELL, Ark. —
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Requirements and Regulations for open burning and fire training
The intentional burning of facilities, including buildings burned for fire training, is considered to be a demolition under federal asbestos regulations. That is true even if no asbestos is present in the structure, according to the EPA.
These things are required for a regulated demolition:
- before burning, a thorough inspection of the structure (or the portion of the structure to be burned) for the presence of asbestos
- removal of all regulated asbestos-containing material, including Category I and Category II nonfriable ACM, before the fire, or fire training, if the activity will disturb those materials in any way
- timely advance notification of appropriate authorities about the planned burning (even before any asbestos is removed, and even if no asbestos is present in the structure)
- See also Asbestos-Containing Materials (ACM)
- See also A Guide to Normal Demolition Practices Under the Asbestos NESHAP (EPA-340/1-92-013) for definitions of Category I and II nonfriable ACM
Fire training exercises may also be subject to state and local government requirements, including a permit requirement.