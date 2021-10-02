HGTV casting Benton County homeowners to appear on Fixer to Fabulous

In the popular show, Dave and Jenny Marrs focus on restoring historic, sometimes dilapidated homes in the Bentonville area.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — HGTV is now looking for homeowners in Benton County to appear on the upcoming season of Fixer to Fabulous.

The home renovation show skyrocketed to popularity in 2019 and will soon be filming its third season.

In the show, Dave and Jenny Marrs focus on restoring historic, sometimes dilapidated homes in the Bentonville area.

To qualify you must have:

A renovation budget of $100,000 or more

Live within Benton County (or within 30 minutes of Benton County)

Availability to renovate during a 5-7 week time frame from March to November

Renovations will take 5-7 weeks and families will have to move out of their home during that time

According to HGTV, together, the couple has completed around 300 custom new homes and run Marrs Developing.