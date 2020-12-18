Big Hope 1 is in the area to raise money for cancer research, remember Buck

There’s a giant pink barge in Van Buren. It’s the only one in the world, and it’s there to raise money for cancer research.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — There’s a giant pink barge in Van Buren. It’s the only one in the world, and it’s there to raise money for cancer research. Marty Shell helped bring it to town, and he’d work to turn the whole damn Arkansas River pink if it would end a disease that killed his dad ten years ago.

The barge, Big Hope 1, is owned by East St. Louis, Ill.-based Ceres Barge Line. The barge was painted pink and launched in May 2012 to raise money for cancer research. At the time, it was a tribute to Ceres’ employees who faced cancer, and Dallas-based Mary Crowley Cancer Research was chosen to receive funds raised by the big pink barge. To date, Ceres has raised more than $1 million to help Crowley researchers “expand treatment options for all types of cancer and all cancer patients through an investigational vaccine, gene and cellular therapies.”

Big Hope 1 is tied up at the Five Rivers Distribution docks on the Van Buren side of the Arkansas River. Shell, president of Five Rivers, said the barge delivered 1,650 tons of ore, which equals 70 truckloads, or 16.5 railcars. It also carries a heavy memory for the Shell family.