Hellion Bikes moves from Seattle to Northwest Arkansas

Distribution opportunities, a trail system that better supports its technology and an emerging cycling market were highlighted reasons for the company's move.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Washington native Michael LaSalata, owner and CEO of Hellion Bikes, recently moved his business from Seattle to Bentonville and has plans to set up shop along an existing trail.

He declined to reveal the site or an opening date.

“We’re going to invite the public into our restaurant, our bar and our taproom,” he said. “Our factory space will be open for 40 hours a week to the public to view as well as a retail space on-site and quite possibly amusement features that feed the building.”

The company’s first 100 Dirt Jumper bicycles were made by Craig Turner, and the remainder will be produced at the Bentonville factory with Turner providing quality control.

It will be the only U.S. factory licensed by GT (Gary Turner) BMX aside from his own in Orange County, Calif., LaSalata said.

Craig Turner is Gary Turner’s son.