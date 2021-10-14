Burn ban lifted in Sebastian County

Officials say that recent rains have lowered the county's fire danger.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — As of Thursday, Oct. 14, the burn ban that was issued on Sept. 22 has been lifted for residents in Sebastian County.

After consulting with the Department of Emergency Management, fire officials and the Arkansas Forestry Commission, Judge David Hudson decided to lift the ban.

Officials say that recent rains have lowered the county's fire danger, but environmental conditions are still favorable for rapid fire growth.

According to officials, during a low to moderate fire danger, open burning should only happen in the early morning or late at night when humidity levels are highest.

If you burn in rural areas of Sebastian County, you must report it to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office beforehand.

Open burning within city limits should comply with city ordinances.