Heavy police presence was seen on Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith last night (June 25) at around 8 p.m. This was near Acme Brick.

There was a heavy police presence on Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith Friday night (June 25) around 8 p.m. This was near Acme Brick.

Both deputies from the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office and officers with Fort Smith and Barling Police were working the incident.

A crashed car was also seen being pulled by a tow truck from the old quarry area.

5NEWS has reached out to police to ask for more information, but have not heard back from area departments at this time.