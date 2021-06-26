There was a heavy police presence on Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith Friday night (June 25) around 8 p.m. This was near Acme Brick.
Both deputies from the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office and officers with Fort Smith and Barling Police were working the incident.
A crashed car was also seen being pulled by a tow truck from the old quarry area.
5NEWS has reached out to police to ask for more information, but have not heard back from area departments at this time.
