Local News

Tyson plant in Waldron temporarily closing due to flooding in the city

Tyson is closing one of its Waldron plants on Wednesday, Sept. 2, due to flooding impacting the town's water services.
WALDRON, Ark. — The Tyson plant on 442 Plant St. in Waldron will be temporarily closed Wednesday (Sept. 2) due to an overwhelming amount of flooding over the last two days impacting the town's water services. More rain is expected in the following days. 

5NEWS received the following memo from Derek Burleson with Tyson:

"Due to an interruption with the City of Waldron's water service, our Waldron poultry facility will not operate Wednesday, September 2."  

The Mayor of Waldron told 5NEWS the water service issues are not impacting residential water services. 

Several swift water rescues have happened in Scott Co. due to heavy rain since the beginning of this week. Flash flooding has left widespread destruction across the region.  

Tuesday, Sept. 2 Flash Flood Damage in the River Valley

Waldron Schools released early Monday and students stayed home on Tuesday due to flooding in the town. Several businesses in the downtown area were forced to close due to high waters. Many residents are spending the day cleaning up the water left behind and preparing for another round of heavy rain on Wednesday morning. 

