Heavy crane topples onto downtown Oklahoma City building

The crane's operator suffered minor injuries in the Saturday afternoon accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OKLAHOMA, USA — Officials said a 60-ton crane being used to remove a video display board from a downtown Oklahoma City building toppled onto the building that houses several news offices.

The crane's operator suffered minor injuries in the Saturday afternoon accident. Two other men working in the bucket of a small crane and the building's occupants weren't injured.

Oklahoma City police Detective Jonathan LaPuzza said the collapse caused some structural damage to the building that houses The Oklahoman newspaper, the Oklahoma Watch news website and television station KWTV. He said the extent and cost of the damage couldn't be determined immediately.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device