The City of Heavener had to shut off the entire city's water to fix a broken valve.

HEAVENER, Okla. — The City of Heavener had to shut off the entire city's water to fix a broken valve.

According to Heavener City Hall, the water is now being turned back on, but the pressure will be lower than normal until the distribution system has filled.

Heavener City Hall posted to their Facebook page,

"Crews have been working over the past 24 to resolve the issue".