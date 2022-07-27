Record heat and drought raising risk for heat and fire dangers

The local fire chief gives crucial information for fire and heat safety in these record-breaking temperatures.

ROGERS, Ark. — Drought and record heat have the entire state under extreme fire risk. And fire departments say they have not only seen an increase in fires with these hot, dry conditions, but they’re also seeing a lot of heat-related illness calls.

“Right now, we’re seeing, you know, a fire or two every day in the city, and I have no doubt that that’s a sentiment shared up and down the I-49 corridor with other fire departments,” said Tom Jenkins, Rogers Fire Chief.

The city of Rogers has three brush pumper trucks to fight fires.

“Those are staffed right now every day because we recognize that the risk is there that normally wouldn’t be there,” Jenkins said.

And it’s an increased risk of vegetation fires, according to Fire Chief Tom Jenkins. He says those fires can spread quickly but are preventable.

“Use that common sense, and a little bit of prevention of the front end, I think, goes a long way in making sure that if something bad happens, it’s not as bad as it could be,” Jenkins said.

He suggests moving any debris, vegetation, or wood away from your home to avoid it catching on fire. But the increase in fires isn't the only thing keeping fire departments busy.

“This weather, while it does play into the fire-fighting and some of the risk associated with that work, it is the emergency medical front that really we see the impact during these high temperatures for a long time,’ Jenkins said.

Jenkins says the department treated no fewer than 50 to 60 patients who overheated at the Walmart Amphitheater Tuesday night. He says the very young and elderly are most vulnerable to heat-related emergencies. He recommends making sure to look out for them during this time.

“It’s also a very appropriate time to be a good neighbor, that you have people who, you know, that the cost of air conditioning homes is not cheap, and you may find people who live by themselves that are in that vulnerable category that, you know it’s a good time to check on them and make sure that they’re ok,” Jenkins said.

He also cautions not to forget about yourself.