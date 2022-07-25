Heat causing financial struggles for family's electric bill

Wife, mom and full-time student Chelsee Rivas is working two jobs to make ends meet with summer utilities.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The heat is causing financial struggles for families this summer.

Chelsee Rivas lives in Bentonville with her husband, daughter, two dogs, and a cat.

"I can't handle the heat at all," said Rivas. "If I get too hot I get dizzy I faint stuff like that."

Rivas is one of many hopefuls applying for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, as she tries to keep cool this summer.

"We're barely making the bare minimum, barely getting by with our electricity bill going up about $100 a month since summer started. It's rough," said Rivas. "We're either late on electric or late on water. We're late on rent, just trying to make ends meet."

Rivas said she had to pick up a second part-time job to get an extra source of income. She takes extra work, all while being a full-time student pursuing a bachelor's degree.

"I actually don't get a day off at all," said Rivas. "Between the two jobs, I don't get a day off."

With all the extra work, the mother and wife said that the hardest part wasn't the work, but the time missed with family.

"It's hard so I only see my family about two hours out of the day, if that," said Rivas. "It's hard because she will want me to stay at home. She doesn't want me to leave. She doesn't want me to do this and that but I have to"

With costs of housing rising and inflation impacting Arkansas' economy, Rivas said they may have to relocate if nothing changes.

"I have to see myself moving somewhere cheaper," said Rivas. "I don't want to but there are cheaper places out there."

