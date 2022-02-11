'Hearts 4 Hannah' blood drive to be held in Rogers on Valentines Day

The event is held every year in honor of Hannah Grace Crumby, who passed away from leukemia in 2009.

ROGERS, Ark. — One local family is honoring their special loved one while also helping others in need.

With the nation facing a crucial blood shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 13th annual Hearts 4 Hannah Blood Drive is more important than ever before.

The event is held every year in honor of Hannah Grace Crumby, who passed away from leukemia in 2009. In a flyer for the event, loved ones described Hannah as a spunky, fun little girl who received many blood and platelet transfusions during her months of cancer treatments.

The blood drive will be held on Monday, Feb. 14 from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 3364 West Pleasant Grove Rd. in Rogers.

Click here to schedule an appointment to donate.

