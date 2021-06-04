UA’s Heartland Challenge starts Thursday; includes student teams from 8 universities

The Heartland Challenge, a global student startup competition designed to simulate the process of raising venture capital, starts on Thursday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Heartland Challenge, a global student startup competition designed to simulate the process of raising venture capital with a cash prize pool of $96,000, will be held virtually Thursday and Friday (April 15-16) and include a keynote speech from Dr. Tracy Gaudet.

Gaudet is executive director of the Whole Health Institute in Bentonville. The University of Arkansas’ Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation will manage the competition.

“This year’s semifinalists are pushing the boundaries of current thinking in everything from sustainability to health care, creating more equitable workplaces, reducing waste, and building better communities,” Gaudet said in a statement. “These students demonstrate the best of entrepreneurial thinking and that is, from my opinion, seeing large systems that are broken as an opportunity for radical transformation.”

The competition starts at 5 p.m. Thursday with a live-streamed announcement of the finalists from a group of 12 semifinalists. The final round begins at 8 a.m. Friday. An elevator pitch competition, decided by the audience, will begin at noon Friday and lasts 45 minutes. The live events will be live-streamed at this link.