Health Center to open in Elm Springs Walmart, first in Arkansas

ELM SPRINGS, Ark. — On the heels of opening three Walmart Health Centers in Georgia, Walmart is opening the newest location in Northwest Arkansas at the Supercenter on Elm Springs Road.

Families in Springdale and surrounding communities can now experience a state-of-the-art health center that’s offering customers new ways to save money.

Located at 4870 Elm Springs Road in Springdale, adjacent to the Supercenter, the community will have access to transparent pricing for key health center services, regardless of insurance status.

This facility provides quality, affordable and accessible healthcare so customers can get the right care at the right time. It's a one-stop-shop for most of your health care needs.

Walmart Health is partnering with several on-the-ground health providers to be a first-of-its-kind health center to deliver primary and urgent care, labs, x-ray and diagnostics, counseling, optical and hearing services all in one facility at affordable, transparent pricing regardless of a patient’s insurance status. Additionally, Walmart Health plans to add dental services starting in July.

“This is our first Walmart Health prototype outside of Georgia and we’re excited to continue our history of innovation that has transformed the industry and created significant health care savings for customers,” said Sean Slovenski, SVP and President of Walmart U.S. Health and Wellness. “We’re looking forward to bringing affordability and convenience to the Springdale community and continue our focus on a solution to the current state of health care by offering affordable integrated care that our customers want and deserve.”

The clinic will open to the public on Wednesday (June 24) at 7:30 a.m. Both walk-ins and appointments are welcome. It will be open seven days a week and you can book an appointment online.

Amber Bynum is the Senior Advisor for Walmart Health Operations and says they're excited to offer what they call a more affordable and convenient trip to the doctor's office.

“We're providing transparent pricing so when you walk in you know exactly what to expect when it comes to pricing and the services we're providing," Bynum said.

Pricing is listed as soon as you walk into the clinic.

“This is primary care and we provide acute care services, dental, counseling services, audiology, optometry, and wellness classes all under one roof. So you can come with your entire family we even take care of pediatric patients," Bynum said.

Along with providing services in the clinic, they're helping patients out of the office as well. For example, after seeing a nutritionist, they will help you shop for the right food to get you started.

Dr. Rhonald Searcy says as a physician, he's really looking forward to having a one-stop-shop for patients. He says it will help them get the care they need.

“From a primary care aspect, if I see a person having dental pain or TMJ pain to refer them to a dentist to look at them and really help or say our diabetics need a dilated eye exam every year we can get them to the optometrist and so those gaps of care that are usually missed were able to take care of those and provide that care more efficiently and in one place," Dr. Searcy said.

Walmart Health Elm Springs is the fourth such location the retailer has opened. The first opened in September 2019 in Dallas, Ga.

Each location is unique and serves as a prototype to test and learn the right mix of health and wellness services for individual communities.

Walmart Health is operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers and optometrists.

Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers onsite will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits.