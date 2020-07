The Goshen Fire Department said they had to extract people from both vehicles and multiple people were taken to the hospital.

GOSHEN, Arkansas — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 45 near Goshen.

On Friday (July 17) around 4:15 p.m. emergency crews were called to the accident on Highway 45.

The Goshen Fire Department said they had to extract people from both vehicles and multiple people were taken to the hospital.