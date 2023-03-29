'Head-on' crash in Bentonville leaves three dead, three injured

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — According to state records, three Arkansans were killed in a crash on North Walton Boulevard in Bentonville that also left three minors injured.
The report states that when an SUV veered off and "struck" a minivan head-on, all but one inhabitant in the minivan were killed.
5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.