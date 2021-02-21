x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid

Arkansas' Republican governor is making clear he won't back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Editor's Note: The video shown is from February 12, 2021.

Arkansas' Republican governor is making clear he won't back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024. 

Asa Hutchinson says “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. Hutchinson tells CNN's “State of the Union” that Trump is “going to have a voice” as a former president, but that he “should not define our future.” In the interview, Hutchinson was asked whether he would ever support Trump again. 

The governor replied, “No, I wouldn't.” Hutchinson said the Republican Party will have a “good future” if it sticks to core conservative principles rather than “personalities.”

Related Articles

 