According to Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, there was a chemical spill in a creek, but they aren't sure what plant it came from.

ROGERS, Ark. — Hazmat and emergency crews are responding to a chemical spill at ABC Supplies Co. in Bethel Heights.

An officer at the scene told 5NEWS it was latex polymer that spilled.

