Harps opening store in Greenwood, acquires CVs in Fort Smith

GREENWOOD, Ark. — Springdale-based Harps Food Stores said Friday it will hold a grand opening at 10 a.m., April 27 for its newest store at 301 W. Center St., in Greenwood. The location, which was once a CVs Family Foods store, will be the 12th Harps store in the Fort Smith metro.

Sarah Thacker, Harps’ director of advertising and communications, said the 25,000-square-foot store will open with 18 part-time and 11 full-time employees. She also said the grocer is adding more than 100 items and reducing prices on at least 1,000 items as part of the store’s opening.

Also, Harps now has its signage on the former CVs grocery store in south Fort Smith at 9401 Highway 253 S., but because of legal reasons, Harps cannot discuss the acquisition of the location. Harp’s 12 stores include four in Fort Smith.