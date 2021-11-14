Harps now accepting EBT snap for delivery

Harps Food Stores is now accepting EBT snap for same-day deliveries via Instacart.

The local grocery chain says program participants can now use their benefits to access fresh food and pantry staples online from 67 Harps locations across four states. Those states include Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

The USDA recently approved Harps and Instacart to launch the online partnership. Participants can shop from shop.harpsfood.com, instacart.com, or Instacart mobile app.