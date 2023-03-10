Harps acquires Beachler's Hometown Market in Oklahoma

According to the press release, Beachler’s has been a staple in the Prague community for over 45 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based Harps Food Stores, Inc., has announced its purchase agreement to acquire Beachler’s Hometown Market, an independent, long-standing grocery retailer in Prague, Okla.

According to the press release, Beachler’s has been a staple in the Prague community for over 45 years. Harps says it plans to retain the current staff.

“Since 1978, I have been fortunate and grateful to be a member of the Prague community,” said Keith Beachler, Owner of Beachler’s. “Departing after such a lengthy period is difficult, but it is now time for me to retire. After reviewing several options, I feel that Harps is by far the best option for our great employees as well as an outstanding business partner for the city of Prague.”

“We are excited to welcome Beachler’s to the Harps family,” said Kim Eskew, the chairman and CEO of Harps Food Stores. “Our goal is to provide the same quality products and exceptional customer service that the Prague community have come to expect.”

Harps operates a total of 143 stores in surrounding states including:

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Missouri

Mississippi

Louisiana

Kansas

Beachler’s Hometown Market will close at the end of its business day on Sunday, April 9. It will reopen as Harps on Thursday, April 13. The store hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device