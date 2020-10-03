Harps acquires 20 stores across Arkansas & Missouri

Harps will soon take ownership of 20 new stores across northeastern Arkansas and southeastern Missouri.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale based Harps Food Stores, Inc. has entered an agreement to acquire 20 stores across northeastern Arkansas and southeastern Missouri from Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, Inc.

The locations are as follow:

Country Mart – Harrison, AR

Town & Country – Highland, AR

Town & Country – Thayer, MO

Cash Saver – West Plains, MO

Country Mart – Fredericktown, MO

Country Marty – Bonne Terre, MO

Country Mart – Potosi, MO

Country Mart – Park Hill, MO

ALPS Supermarket – Malden, MO

Town and Country – Newark, AR

Price Chopper – Pocahontas, AR

Country Mart – Kennett, MO

Town and Country – Dexter, MO

Country Mart – Jackson, MO

Country Mart – Piggott, AR

Country Mart – Marble Hill, MO

Town and Country – Clarkton, MO

Town and Country – Doniphan, MO

Town and Country – Bernie, MO

Country Mart – Farmington, MO

“Opportunities like this are rare,” says Kim Eskew, President and CEO of Harps Food Stores. “We are extremely excited about adding these stores to our Harps family. They will make a great addition to our company as we strive to continue to grow.”