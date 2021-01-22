Har-Ber becomes first school in the U.S. to test disinfecting robot

Kimberly Corbitt, head of consumer engagement for Build With Robots (the manufacturer) says, "Breezy One uses a disinfectant that kills 99.999 percent of all bacteria, virus, and fungi in a building 100 percent of the time. It can be operated by custodial staff members. It is safe in school because it disinfects while no one is in the building. We chose Springdale as our first test in a school because the district is innovative and forward-thinking. We were excited to be at Har-Ber High School."