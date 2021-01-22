x
Har-Ber becomes first school in the U.S. to test disinfecting robot

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Har-Ber High School in Springdale is the first school in the country to test a disinfecting robot in its building.

The robot is called Breezy One and it disinfects a building the size of Har-Ber in about two hours.

District and school administrators are considering purchasing the robot and watched a demonstration of the robot disinfecting the building.

Kimberly Corbitt, head of consumer engagement for Build With Robots (the manufacturer) says, "Breezy One uses a disinfectant that kills 99.999 percent of all bacteria, virus, and fungi in a building 100 percent of the time. It can be operated by custodial staff members. It is safe in school because it disinfects while no one is in the building. We chose Springdale as our first test in a school because the district is innovative and forward-thinking. We were excited to be at Har-Ber High School."

